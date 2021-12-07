MNRE issues advisory for public on PM Kusum Scheme, cautions against fraudulent links

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) on Tuesday issued an advisory to the potential beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evem Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM), advising them to not click any suspicious/unverified links claiming to be the registration portal of the scheme and to not deposit any of their money or information on such fraudulent websites after the emergence of many such deceptive links.

MNRE is implementing the PM-KUSUM Scheme, under which subsidy is given for setting up standalone solar pumps and for the solarization of agricultural pumps. This scheme is being implemented by the designated departments of the state governments. The beneficiary farmer has to deposit their share to the designated state government department. The details of these departments are available on the MNRE website .

After the launch of the scheme, it was observed that some unauthorized websites have claimed to be the registration portal for the PM-KUSUM scheme. Such websites are cheating the general public and collecting money & information from them through these fake registration portals. In order to avoid any loss to the general public, MNRE had earlier issued public notices dated March 18, 2019, June 3, 2020, July 10, 2020, October 25, 2020 and January 10 this year advising the beneficiaries to not deposit the registration fee on any such websites and also be cautious from sharing any information on such websites.

On getting information about such websites, action is taken by MNRE. Recently it has been noticed that some new websites (including https://www.kisankusumyojana-reg.org/ and http://kusumyojanaonline.com/) are claiming to be the registration portal for PM-KUSUM scheme. In addition, WhatsApp and other means are also being used to mislead potential beneficiaries and asking money from them. Therefore, all potential beneficiaries and the general public are again advised to avoid depositing money or information on such fraudulent websites. It is also suggested not to click on any unverified or suspicious link which claims to be a registration portal under the PM-KUSUM scheme.

Information regarding eligibility for participation in the scheme and implementation process is available on the MNRE website and toll-free number 1800-180-3333.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor