Modi government's decisions have affected powers of Goddesses Lakshmi, Saraswati and Durga

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressed party functionaries in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Friday where he highlighted and slammed the new reforms introduced by the Modi government. I went to the temple yesterday and there were three symbols- Durga Ji, Saraswati Ji and Laxmi Ji- which stand for three powers. The BJP has brought demonetisation, GST, Farm Laws. The BJP has attacked and weakened J&K, they have taken away your statehood.

The simple question is-- under the BJP have these three powers increased or decreased?" he asked. Continuing futher he said, RSS actiivits are controlling India's schools and colleges taking another sly dig at the BJP government. On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi, who arrived for a two-day visit to J&K walked 13 KM to pay obeisance at the Mata Vaishnodevi temple. The leader undertook this journey on foot to reach the cave shrine atop the Trikuta hills in Reasi district from the Katra basecamp. This is the Gandhi scion's second visit to Jammu and Kashmir within a month. On August 9-10, the leader had arrived in Srinagar when he inaugurated the party's new office.