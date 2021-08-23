Money laundering case: ED files chargesheet against Anil Deshmukh's aides

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday filed a chargesheet against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's aides Kundan Shinde and Sanjeev Palande in an alleged money laundering case.

The case revolves around the transfer posting racket and collection from bar owners.

Shinde and Palande were earlier sent by the court to ED custody.

The ED had earlier informed the court that various bar owners were called by the agency for a statement and they had categorically said that they paid Rs 40 lakh to Sachin Waze as 'Good luck Money' in December 2020 when Waze was Crime Investigation Unit (CIU) head.

The ED had told the court that bar owners paid Rs 1.64 crore and Rs 2.66 crore to Mumbai Police's Zone 1 to 7 and Zone 8 to 12.

"Sachin Waze told bar owners that money will go to so and so. Sachin Waze has also accepted that he has collected Rs 4.77 crore between December 2020 and February 2021 and handed over the money to Kundan Shinde. Two police officers' statements were recorded and they said that Palande was also given money. Sachin Waze also verified this statement of police officers about Palande," ED's lawyer had told the court.

The case against the former Home Minister was registered on May 11.

( With inputs from ANI )

