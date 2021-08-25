Monsoon-related illnesses increase in UP's Kanpur

Increase in respiratory virus cases in Kanpur has increased in the past few days due to monsoon season.

Dr Vishal Kumar Gupta, Associate Professor, Medicine Department, Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital, which was known as "Hallet Hospital" said the majority of patients are suffering from flu and can continue treatment from home.

"Due to monsoon season, we can see the increase in respiratory virus cases which have symptoms like high fever, cough, sore throat, cold, etc. After clinically testing, it shows that some cases are of flu virus, some are of dengue and malaria. 90 per cent of the patients suffering from flu are not in a state of critical condition and can continue treatment from home after taking medication from us. We are ready with beds and also making different ward for Dengue,'' said Dr Vishal Kumar Gupta, Associate Professor, Medicine Department, Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital.

"I have been feeling feverish since Monday," said Kushma, a patient.

"I have fever, cough and pain in my legs for 8-10 days. I have completed the registration process and just waiting for my turn to come," said Anju, another viral patient.

Dr Shailesh, a doctor at Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital said most of the cases of dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.

"Due to monsoon, we are seeing most cases of Viral, Dengue, Malaria, and Chikungunya. We have been witnessing referral patients mostly from rural areas of Bundelkhand for viral fever. We have specially allocated ward number 10 for dengue patients," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor