MoS Ajay Bhatt visits J-K's Kupwara, holds interactions with orchardists, youth club, PRIs

Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism, Ajay Bhatt on Friday visited the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir and lauded the government for making all efforts of providing overall development of the area.

As part of the Union Government's public outreach programme for Jammu and Kashmir, Bhatt visited a forward post near the Line of Control (LOC) and reviewed the security scenario in the area. He also interacted with Army officers and troops. Later, the Minister visited Horticulture Base Station Chogul expanded over 184 Kanals of land, as per the official release.

He inspected the Horticulture Department stall and saw a variety of products including fruits, walnut, organic honey. Bhatt also visited seedling nurseries of different fruit species and interacted with progressive orchardists and farmers besides women Self Help Groups and local Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs).

Addressing the gathering, Bhatt expressed his happiness for being among the people of the frontier district of Kupwara. He said that the great etiquettes of Sufi Saints are still alive in Kashmir, as reflected by the warmth of the people during his visit. Terming Kashmir as a paradise on earth, he said that the Government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making all efforts to keep its essence intact by providing overall development of the area, especially border district Kupwara.

"All the requests, issues and grievances projected by PRIs, self help groups and the public have been taken note of and the same would be put up with Government at Union level as well as with Lieutenant Governor for redressal," Bhatt added.

He assured that border tourism, eco-tourism and horticulture tourism will be taken up on priority.

The Minister laid the foundation stone of a Synthetic Handball Court at Boys Higher Secondary School, Kandi Khas at a cost of Rs 72 lakh and interacted with members of Youth Club and local PRIs.

While enlisting the Centrally Sponsored Schemes, Bhatt urged the need for better utilisation of the benefits of these schemes by all stakeholders. He impressed upon the youth to channelize their talent in a prospective way and earn laurels for themselves and the nation.

( With inputs from ANI )

