MoS Rajkumar Ranjan Singh applauds academic uniqueness at Nalanda University

During his recent official visit to Nalanda University, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said that the varsity is a prestigious undertaking of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and can play a critical role in promoting understanding and mindfulness.

As per an official release, commending the accomplishments of Nalanda University, Dr Singh said that the University is India's gift to the world and it will contribute to making the world a better place.

He complimented the Vice-Chancellor Prof Sunaina Singh for her contributions in building a world-class international university in a short span of time. She reflects the true spirit of the competence of the Indian woman, the minister said.

The MoS Singh appreciated the Vice Chancellor's persistent efforts and was satisfied with the progress made particularly in the last three years.

"The 'Nalanda Way' - man living in harmony with man, man living in harmony with nature, and man living as part of nature - inspires others to dream more, learn more and do more with an amalgamation of ancient knowledge with modern technology," the Minister said.

"Prof. Singh's efforts is creating a legacy in the revival of Nalanda University will serve as a role-model for many other upcoming institutions to emulate," he added.

Admiring the creation of a new intellectual space where ignited minds realise their aspiration, the Minister expressed his desire to visit the Campus again. "He was impressed by a combination of modern technologies with the planning principles of the ancient Nalanda University in creating a Carbon-neutral and zero-waste campus and admired the efforts in bringing harmony with nature," the release said.

Home to a diverse community of students and scholars, Nalanda University hosts students from more than 30 countries.

As per the release, the Vice-Chancellor has introduced four new schools and added three new centres in the campus in last three years. The international academic standards by way of interdisciplinary courses with cafeteria approach, and capacity building short-term courses have contributed towards the knowledge requirements of the future.

"Traditional Indian knowledge is blended with the modern disciplines for this purpose. Course updating and making it relevant for the times is ensured by regular academic audit. The University is the nodal centre for the ASEAN-India Network of Universities," added the release.

Appreciating the diversity and pluralism at the University, Minister Dr Singh said that the participation of students from various countries enriches the Nalanda experience.

MoS Rajkumar Ranjan Singh inaugurated the teaching block of Nalanda University on Friday.

( With inputs from ANI )

