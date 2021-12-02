MP: Angry father cuts off dog's legs after it bites his son, video goes viral

In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, a man has committed a horrible act. His son was bitten by a stray dog, so in a fit of rage, the man cut off the dog's leg and killed him. According to police, the incident took place about a month ago in Simaria Tal village, but the video of the dog being killed on Sunday has gone viral on social media.

The video, shot from a distance, shows a man tying a dog to a rope and beating it with an iron rod. After some time, the man cuts the dog's leg with a sharp weapon and kills him. This time, the stone-hearted man does not understand the pain of the dog that is barking in pain. Meanwhile, after the video went viral, an activist for the rights of animals, People for Animals, has demanded action from Gwalior police.

An FIR has been registered against the man following a complaint, Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi told PTI. According to villagers, the dog attacked the man's son and bit him. The enraged accused Sagar Vishwas brutally killed the dog. Anger is being expressed against that person after this incident.

The accused will be served a notice to appear in court, police said. Based on a complaint lodged by Chhaya Tomar, an activist of People for Animals, the police have registered a case under Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code (brutal behavior, poisoning, disability, murder) and cruelty to animals. The accused have been charged under the relevant section of the Prevention Act.