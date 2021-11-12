MP: Car owner sets car on fire after loan recovery agents arrive to seize car

In Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, a car owner got angry and poured petrol on his car and set it on fire. The video of the incident is currently going viral on social media. Employees of the finance company had come to seize his car, which angered the young car owner, and allegedly poured petrol and set the car on fire. The incident took place at Mandir Bhind Road in Gola on Wednesday evening.

According to those present at the scene, the youth had taken a loan from a finance company for a car. Due to non-payment of these loan installments, the recovery team of the finance company reached and started taking away the car. The car owner Vinay Sharma then reached the spot with a bottle of petrol in his hand.

Vinay Sharma threw petrol on the car and set it on fire. Soon the car caught fire. Police and firefighters then rushed to the scene and brought the car under control. By then, however, the car had burned to the ground.

There was some argument between the car owner Vinay Sharma and the recovery team. This time the people around were watching the argument and making videos. People say that car owner Vinay Sharma was very upset with the debt recovery team. Meanwhile, Vinay Sharma threw a bottle of petrol at the car and set it on fire, saying, "Take the car now as soon as the recovery team makes the video." Police have received a video of the incident. Police have registered a case against the car owner and are searching for him. Also, the video of this incident is going viral on social media.