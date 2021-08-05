MP flood: IAF rescues 7 stranded on roof of temple in Datia, 46 evacuated so far

Indian Air Force on Wednesday rescued seven people who were stranded on the roof of a temple, near Seondha in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh due to overflowing in Sind river.

By the end of the day, a total of 46 people were evacuated.

"In a rescue mission by an IAF helicopter, 7 people stranded on the roof of a temple, near Seondha, cut off due flooding of Sind river, were evacuated. By the close of the day 46 stranded people were evacuated," IAF wrote in a tweet.

Earlier today, IAF informed that 37 people from Narwar and Sunari areas were airlifted as a part of flood relief operations in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri and Datia district.

"As part of flood relief operations in the districts of Shivpuri and Datia in MP, IAF helicopters airlifted 37 people from Narwar and Sunari areas to safer locations. The HADR ops will continue through the day," IAF said.

Shivpuri, Sheopur, Gwalior, and Datia districts in Madhya Pradesh are affected by floods.

On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took stock of the flood-affected areas in the state. Today, he held a meeting with senior officials to discuss the flood situation.

"I am holding an important meeting with senior officials at the Chief Minister's residence regarding the situation in the flood-affected areas of Madhya Pradesh. I shared with the officials the situation observed during my visit to the flood-affected areas," said the Chief Minister in a tweet.

During the meeting, he directed the concerned officials to restore the power supply and ensure food supply to flood victims.

"I have directed the concerned authorities to ensure the food supply for flood victims, prompt power supply, to make appropriate arrangements to prevent diseases, to improve the communication system and to make alternative arrangements in place of broken bridges," he said.

"The administration should provide proper arrangements in the relief camps. Many people's houses have been destroyed and washed away by the floods. They are in deep trouble in the rain. Therefore, instructions have been given to make alternative arrangements for them with priority," Chouhan added.

The Chief Minister is continuously monitoring the flood-affected areas. Information about the rescue operation and instructions are being given to secure people, send them to relief camps, arrange food, clothes etc.

( With inputs from ANI )

