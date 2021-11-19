MP: Khandwa district admin directs liquor stores to sell alcohol only to customers fully vaccinated against COVID-19

The District Excise Officer in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa issued an order directing liquor stores to sell alcohol only to those who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The order dated November 16, stated that the district administration's objective is to ensure that every resident is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 under the government's ongoing 'Vaccination Mahaabhiyan' drive.

"For this, it is directed that alcohol from all 55 country-made liquor and 19 foreign liquor shops operating in the district should only be sold to those persons/consumers who have got both doses of the vaccine," stated the order.

Khandwa district excise officer RP Kirar said that billboards and hoardings will be put up stating that alcohol should be sold only to those who are fully vaccinated.

"In accordance with the instructions given at a recent meeting of the Khandwa district administration, it has been decided that the 74 licensed liquor shops will sell liquor only to those who are doubly vaccinated against COVID-19. Not only have all the liquor vends operators been directed to sell liquor to only double vaccinated people, but they also have put a board outside their shop, informing about the new decision," said the Khandwa district excise officer.

As of Thursday, Madhya Pradesh has administered close to eight crore doses of the vaccine, having provided over five crore first doses and close to three crore second doses of the vaccine.

( With inputs from ANI )

