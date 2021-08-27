MP Nusrat Jahan welcomes baby boy, ex-husband Nikhil Jain reacts

Bangla film actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan has given birth to a baby boy in Kolkata on Thursday. Nusrat was reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Rawdon Street on Wednesday where she gave birth to a baby boy via C-Section surgery around 12.45 p.m. on Thursday. As per reports, both the mother and baby are doing fine.

Earlier this year, Nusrat courted controversy surrounding her marriage with her estranged husband Nikhil Jain after both of them made startling revelations against each other. In June, Nusrat had issued a statement saying her marriage with Nikhil Jain was never valid.

Her ex-husband, Nikhil Jain has reacted to the news and sent good wishes to the newborn child. Nikhil Jain said, “I wish well for her, and a healthy life for the baby. May the baby grow and prosper in life. My differences with her would not stop me from wishing well for the newborn. I wish well for her. May the baby be super healthy and have a prosperous future.”

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday morning, the actress has shared a photograph of herself with the caption: "Faith Over Fear #positivity #morningvibes." The actress is currently rumoured to be dating Bangla film actor Yash Dasgupta.