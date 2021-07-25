Mumbai Crime Branch summons TV actor Gehana Vasisth, 2 others in pornography case

The property cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch on Sunday summoned Television actor and model Gehana Vasisth and two other people for questioning in connection with a pornography case, a police official informed on Sunday.

The three persons summoned have to appear before the crime branch before 12 noon today.

Gehana Vashisht alias Vandana Tiwari, who is currently released on bail, was earlier arrested in February 2021 in the pornography case. She got bail after four months.

Meanwhile, investigating the porn film case, Mumbai Police Crime Branch has found a hidden cupboard in actor Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra's Viaan and JL Stream office in Mumbai's Andheri during searches.

"Crime Branch has found a hidden cupboard in businessman Raj Kundra's Viaan and JL Stream office in Mumbai's Andheri during searches in connection with a pornography case," Mumbai Police informed.

As per sources, Raj Kundra will soon face money laundering and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) cases against him as Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to register cases under these Acts against him.

Kundra, 45, was arrested by the Mumbai Police late on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and was placed in police custody till July 23. Currently, the case involves the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

Kundra has been named as the key conspirator by the Mumbai Police which has slapped charges against him under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

( With inputs from ANI )

