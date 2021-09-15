Mumbai-Delhi journey by expressway will be done in 13 hours

An ambitious Greenfield Expressway connecting the country's capital Delhi and the financial capital Mumbai is being built. This 8-lane highway is being constructed at a cost of Rs 1 lakh crore. Importantly, the expressway will reduce the distance by 150 km and the Mumbai-Delhi journey will be completed in just 13 hours.

Union Minister for Highways Development and Transport Nitin Gadkari said that the target is to complete the 1350 km long Greenfield Expressway connecting the country's major metros by January 2023. The expressway will reduce the distance between Mumbai and Delhi by 150 km. It is also estimated that 32 KT liters of fuel will be saved every year due to less traffic congestion. After the completion of the expressway, the distance from Mumbai to Delhi can be reached in just 13 hours. At present, 350 km of expressway has been completed.

Time will be saved once the project os completed, there are plans to build industrial townships and smart cities. Interval spots will be developed at 92 places along the route.

- There are 8 lanes on the expressway, four of which will be for e-vehicles only. It will be the first such expressway in the country. So in a way, it is going to be an environmentally friendly expressway. This will also save a lot of fuel.

- 245 km of highway passes through Madhya Pradesh. The work of 100 km has been completed there. The work will be inspected by Highway Development and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on September 16.

- Toll plazas will be constructed in slip lanes instead of highways. Therefore, the same toll will be charged for the city you want to enter.

- Four lanes will be for e-vehicles only. Charging will be available for them at regular intervals on the highway.