Mysterious lights seen moving through the skies over north Indian states

Mysterious lights were seen over north Indian states on Friday evening that left the residents puzzled.

Soon after, a video of a line of bright lights moving through the skies went viral on social media platforms.

Defence sources confirmed it was a satellite.

Earlier media reports said that it is Elon Musk-led 'Starlink' satellites.

( With inputs from ANI )

