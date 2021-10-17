National Conference leader Abdul Rather's son joins People's Conference

Hilal Rather, son of senior National Conference (NC) leader Abdul Rahim Rather, joined the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (Jkpc) on Saturday.

According to the J-K People's Conference official account, Hilal joined the party in the presence of the People's Conference (PC) President of Sajad Lone and other senior JKPC leaders.

Taking to Twitter Sajad Lone welcomed Hilal to the party and showed interest in him for the work.

"I welcome Mr Hilal Rather into the PC family. Inshallah, together we will work for change," he tweeted.

"Renowned entrepreneur, Mr Hilal Rather joins @JKPC_. Mr Hilal is a graduate of the prestigious Birla Institute of Technology & Science & joined the party in the presence of PC President Mr @sajadlone& other senior JKPC leaders," J&K People's Conference tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

( With inputs from ANI )

