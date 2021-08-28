National Highways blocked in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal after heavy rains

National Highways (NH) 94 and NH 58 in Tehri Garhwal district were blocked due to the boulders and rubbles following heavy rainfall.

People take alternate routes for commuting risking their lives after road wash out in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal.

A large part of the road in Phakot on NH 94 was washed out on Friday. "From Thursday we have been facing the situation yet the concerned administration has not yet have made any arrangements, "Sunil Rautela, a local told ANI.

"The mountain areas are very much dangerous and local people are having trouble to commute from the place," he added.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate of Tehri Garhwal Iva Ashish Srivastava said, "NH 58 and 94 are closed, the situation is bad in the alternate routes too."

"Only one route is functional for now. Efforts are underway to clear the routes. The officers concerned are present at the spot and making continuous efforts," said the District Magistrate.

A major part of the road near Phakot on NH 94 has been washed out and the adjoining road has also developed cracks, causing continuous road breakage in Nagini. Heavy debris and boulders have come up at many places near Narendranagar, which are being tried to be removed by machines. On the other hand, due to the high traffic load on Chamba-Mussoorie road, there is a situation of jam.

( With inputs from ANI )

