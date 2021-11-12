National Minorities Commission seeks report from UP Chief Secy, DGP on Kasganj custodial death

The National Commission for Minorities (NCMC) on Friday has sought a report from the Director-General of Police and the Chief Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh government on the action taken in connection with the death of a man in police custody in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district.

"We have asked for a report from Uttar Pradesh government-from Chief Secretary and Director General of Police," NCMC chairman Sardar Iqbal Singh Lalpura told ANI.

"Once we get the report, we will visit the place and see that no injustice is done to anyone on basis of his caste and religion," Lalpura said.

On November 9, a man identified as Atlaf, who was called for questioning at Kasganj police station in connection with the case of a missing girl, died in custody. According to police, the man had used a string from his jacket hood in the washroom of the police lock-up to attempt suicide by strangulation.

Rajeev Krishna, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Agra said "We immediately, rushed him to hospital, but he passed away. The SHO (station house officer) and four other police personnel have been suspended for negligence and a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident."

"On November 8, one Kasganj resident registered a complaint about his missing daughter. He had named Altaf in his complaint. Altaf was then brought to the police station for further questioning," he said.

According to Kasganj SP, Botre Rohan Pramod, the police had called Altaf for questioning in a matter of missing girl.

"During questioning, he requested to use the police lock-up washroom and tried to strangle himself with a string of his jacket hoodie. Police officials took him to hospital in an unconscious state," said Kasganj SP.

( With inputs from ANI )

