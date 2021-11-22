NCB deliberating on filing appeal against Aryan Khan's bail before SC

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been deliberating on if they want to file an appeal against Aryan Khan's bail before the Supreme Court.

As per the NCB, "Officers are deliberating if they want to file an appeal against Aryan Khan's bail, before the Supreme Court. NCB is taking a legal opinion now after examining the Bombay High Court bail order."

Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the High Court on October 28.

Later, the Bombay High Court, in its detailed order issued on Saturday, had said that there is "hardly any positive evidence" against Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha, who were arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case, for the offence of conspiracy under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The Court also noted that Khan was not in possession of drugs while the other two had "small quantities" of drugs under the NDPS Act.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night. Eight persons were detained for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship.

Eight people were later arrested on October 3 including, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha. Later, a total of 20 people including were arrested so far in connection with the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

