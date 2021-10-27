NCB summons Prabhakar Sail, a witness for drugs-on-cruise case, for questioning today to probe allegations of corruption

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the drugs-on-cruise case, for questioning on Wednesday.

NCB said that he will be questioned in connection with allegations of corruption levelled by him against NCB witness Kiran Gosavi and Sameer Wankhede, the zonal officer in charge of the case. A team of NCB will reach Mumbai from Delhi today.

"Mumbai NCB has summoned Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the drugs on cruise case, for questioning tomorrow. He will be questioned by NCB team reaching Mumbai from Delhi tomorrow, in connection with his allegations of corruption," said NCB.

According to sources, a five-member team of NCB officials including Deputy Director General (DDG) NCB Gyaneshwar Singh will arrive in the financial capital of India.

Sail is the bodyguard of NCB witness Kiran Gosavi. He has alleged that Gosavi took Rs 50 lakh from an individual after the raid at the cruise ship. Sali had said, "I worked as a bodyguard of Kiran Gosavi. I assisted him during the Mumbai cruise drugs case."

However, the NCB named Sail as a "hostile witness" in its affidavit in the court.

On October 18, a case was registered against Gosavi, the man who was seen accosting Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan at Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) office in connection with the drugs-on-cruise matter.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor