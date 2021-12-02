Nearly 1,600 Kisan Rail services operated since launch of service in August, says Centre

The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday informed that approximately 1,600 Kisan Rail services have operated across India, since its launch in August, and has transported over 5.2 lakh tonnes of perishables.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, the Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Since the launch of first Kisan Rail service on August 7, 2020, and up to November 19, 2021, the Indian Railway have operated 1,586 Kisan Rail services, transporting approximately 5.2 lakh tonnes of perishables including onion, banana, potato, garlic, pomegranate, oranges, capsicum, cabbage, cauliflower, and other fruits and vegetables."

"These services have operated from the states of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal," he added.

In compliance with the announcement made in Union Budget 2020-21, Kisan Rail trains were introduced by Indian Railways to enable speedy movement of perishables including fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, fishery and dairy products from the production of surplus regions to consumption or deficient regions. Kisan Rail services are timetabled as well as demand-based.

In his response, Vaishnaw said that the potential circuits for movement of Kisan Rail services are identified in consultation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Agriculture/Animal Husbandry/Fisheries Departments of state governments as well as local bodies and agencies, mandis etc, and based on demand, rakes are provided on priority for running of Kisan Rail services.

The Union Minister said that so far, no difficulties have been faced during the transportation of goods through Kisan rail services.

"Halts, the number of trips and composition of time-tabled Kisan Rail services and introduction of new services are finalised in consultation with farmers and consignors," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

