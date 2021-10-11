NEP serves as base to create entrepreneurship culture: Karnataka Min

The National Education Policy (NEP-2020) aspires to create an entrepreneurship culture in the country by enabling students to get project-based learning, experiential learning, service-learning, and vocational training, Dr C.N. Ashwatha Narayana, the Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, stated here on Monday.

Addressing the inauguration of a two-day program - 'Become an entrepreneur, Provide employment' (Udyamiyagu, Udyoga Needu) - organized by the Department of Industries he said that we should emphasize on developing a mindset of celebrating entrepreneurship.

Narayana said, the policy will facilitate exposure of students to various professions at the primary level itself and added the policy which aspires to provide solutions to the problems of society is a big reformation and will make students industry-ready by the time they complete their courses.

"The department of skill development has implemented 14 different programs to train the youth in skills. In addition to this, it is assisting thorough MoUs. It is providing necessary skill training and certification through RPL (Recognition of Prior Learning), focusing on training students in future skills such as DOT, Cyber Security, Data Entry, etc and providing mentorship for 200 promising entrepreneurs and is integrating employment seekers and employers through Skill Connect," Minister Narayana stated.

He further said, self-employment activities are being promoted through livelihood supporting programs, and Skill Hub will be set in Ramanagara to make youth aware of the employment opportunities and to facilitate skill training.

The Minister also mentioned that land acquisition rules were simplified during the tenure of B.S.Yediyurappa as Chief Minister, to facilitate the establishment of industries.

Murugesh Nirani, the Minister for large industries, Halappa Achar, MTB Nagaraj, and others were present at the event.

