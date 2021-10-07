NGT can register suo motu cases based on letter petitions, media reports: SC
By ANI | Published: October 7, 2021 12:13 PM2021-10-07T12:13:12+5:302021-10-07T12:20:02+5:30
The Supreme Court on Thursday said that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has the power to take suo motu cognizance of matters based on letter petitions and media reports.
The Apex Court said it can also initiate proceedings on its own on issues relating to the environment.
( With inputs from ANI )
