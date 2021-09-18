NH-5 continues to block for next 75 hours due to landslide in Kinnaur district

The National Highway-5 continues to close for the next 75 hours due to a landslide at Chaura in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday evening.

Heavy rainfall caused a landslide in the Kinnaur district, which later resulted in the blockage of NH-5 due to the debris of landslides.

However, restoration work is underway in the district.

"We are continuing restoration work since Tuesday night. We have opened the path for walking to the stranded people in the region, as their boulders had completely blocked the road.

We are expecting to restore vehicular movement by tonight or tomorrow morning," said KL Suman Executive Engineer, National Highway Authority of India.

The state has been recording spells of heavy rainfall during the Monsoon season which has resulted in landslides as well.

( With inputs from ANI )

