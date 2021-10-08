NIA court convicts 3 accused in 2016 Mysuru court blast case

Published: October 8, 2021

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Bengaluru convicted three accused on Friday, in connection with the 2016 Mysuru court blast case, said the investigation agency.

"The three accused who are residents of Tamil Nadu have been convicted by the NIA Special Court in Bengaluru for their involvement in the 2016 Mysuru court blast case," the investigative agency informed.

The three convicted Nainar Abbas Ali alias Library Abbas, M Samsun Karim Raja alias Abdul Karim, and Dawwod Sulaiman, hailing from Madurai were arrested in connection with the IED blast on the premises of Mysuru court on August 1, 2016.

( With inputs from ANI )

