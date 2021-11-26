NIA to take over Manipur ambush case, proposal under consideration in MHA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will soon take over the Manipur ambush case, which has claimed the life of an Assam Rifles Colonel, his wife and child as well as four of his colleagues, from the state police.

An official in the Ministry of Home Affairs toldthat a proposal sent by the NIA linked to the case has been received and is under consideration.

The official said that the MHA will issue an order to the NIA any time this week or next, giving authority to the anti-terror agency to take over, re-register the case and start its probe in it.

A senior NIA official also confirmed tothat the agency sent a proposal to the MHA last week to issue a formal order to take over the Manipur ambush case from the state police.

On November 13, the insurgents ambushed a convoy of Assam Rifles around 11 am leading to the mass killing of the five Assam Rifles personnel, including Colonel Viplav Tripathi and his family in the Thinghat area of Manipur.

Tripathi, Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles, lost his life along with that of his wife and their child in the attack.

The incident took place near Sehken village in Thinghat as the heavily armed militants fired upon the convoy of the Assam Rifles Colonel killing him, his wife, their son and three Quick Reaction Team jawans on the spot.

Militants attacked the convoy when the Colonel was going to supervise a civic action programme in the Churachandpur, bordering Myanmar.

( With inputs from ANI )

