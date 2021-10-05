Nitin Gadkari's big decision; MORTH notifies constitution of National Road Safety Board

The Union Ministry of Roads and Highways has ordered the establishment of a National Road Safety Board. The board will be responsible for raising awareness about road safety and adopting new technologies. The board will be headquartered in NCR. Board offices may be located in important cities of the country. A decision on this has not been made yet.

The number of road accidents in the country is huge. It kills thousands of people every year. To prevent this, it has been decided to set up a Road Safety Board to make road travel safer. Such an order has been issued by the Central Government. The board will consist of a director and three members. The minimum number of board members can be up to seven. All these will be appointed by the Central Government.

The Road Safety Board will be responsible for road safety, traffic management, investigation of accidents. The Board will provide technical advice and assistance to the Central Government, State Governments and local bodies on road safety and traffic management. This board will be of great benefit to the country. Maharashtra is a rapidly urbanizing state. Therefore, the issue of road safety and traffic congestion is more serious. Therefore, this board will be of great benefit to Maharashtra.



