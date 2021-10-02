'No decision yet on Air India', says Piyush Goyal

Big news has come out regarding Air India. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the government has not yet taken any decision on Air India. Also, the winner of Air India's bid will be selected through a fixed process.

Piyush Goyal is currently in Dubai to attend the Dubai Expo. Piyush Goyal spoke to reporters here. He said, "I have been in Dubai for a long time and in my opinion no such decision (regarding Air India) has been taken by the government. Tenders have been invited and our officials are evaluating it. There is a complete process and then the winner of the Air India bid will be announced in due course."

Meanwhile, it was reported that Tata would buy Air India. According to a Bloomberg report, the panel had selected Tata Group for Air India. Also, officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Department of Investment and Public Property Management, Directorate General of Civil Aviation met Ajay Singh, a representative of the Tata Group and chairman of SpiceJet. The government later denied the allegations in a media report'

According to Bloomberg, Tata Sons had won the bid for Air India, but the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), which oversees the government's disinvestment program, denied the allegations. DIPAM secretary Tuhinkant Pandey had on Friday rejected the report on Air India. He tweeted that the government had not taken any decision in this regard.