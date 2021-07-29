North-east Delhi violence: High Court issues notice to Police on bail plea of Tahir Hussain

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a notice to Delhi Police on the bail plea of Tahir Hussain, in connection with a case related to north-east Delhi violence.

Tahir Hussain has moved the bail plea in a matter pertaining to violence in the Dayalpur area. Senior Advocate Mohit Mathur along with lawyer Rizwan appeared for Tahir Hussain in the matter.

Justice Mukta Gupta asked Delhi Police to file a status report and sent the matter to another bench, which is already dealing with various other pleas of Hussain. The court has listed the matter for further hearing on August 6.

Delhi Police has lodged FIRs against various accused including Tahir Hussain Under Sections 147/148/149/436/427/34 of IPC and Sections 3/4 PDPP Act ( Prevention of Damage To Public Property), at Dayalpur Police Station.

The prosecution has alleged that on February 25, 2020, around 100 people standing on the terrace of the house of accused Tahir Hussain threw petrol bombs on the houses of members of the Hindu community.

Apart from this, Hussain has been named as an accused in another 10 FIR's filed by Delhi Police, and one complaint under money laundering charge being probed by Enforcement Directorate.

More than 750 cases were registered over the northeast Delhi violence, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others were injured. So far, over 250 charge sheets have been filed in the riots-related cases in which many accused have been charge-sheeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

