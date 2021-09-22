Now pay electricity and water bills at your nearest ration shop

At your nearest ration shops you would be able to pay your utility bills. Apart from this, PAN number and passport applications will be allowed from these shops and services related to the Election Commission will also be available. The Union Ministry of Food and Supplies has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with CSC e-Governance Service India Limited. The MoU was signed by Jyotsna Gupta, Deputy Secretary, Public Supplies and Sarthik Sachdev, Vice President, CSC. Food and Supplies Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey and CSC's Dinesh Kumar Tyagi were present on the occasion.

The foodgrains are supplied to the poor at very low rates by the Central Government under the National Food Security Act. The scheme covers 80 crore families. All of these can take advantage of the new facilities. This will not only serve the people, but also the ration dealers will be able to earn additional income. This facility will enable the consumers to avail these services closer to home.