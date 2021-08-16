NSCN (IM) extortion case: ED attaches assets worth over Rs 6 crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Monday that it has provisionally attached movable properties worth over Rs 6 crore in connection with the National Socialist Counsel of Nagaland (IM) case as the terrorist group is accused of running an organized extortion racket in Manipur and Nagaland.

The attached properties are in the form of bank balances, mutual funds, insurance products in the name of Rayilung Nsarangbe, self-styled Colonel/Treasurer of NSCN-IM, his wife Ruth Chawang and Apam Muivah (Secretary to Thuingaleng Muivah).

The ED initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR registered on July 9 last year and chargesheet dated December 29, 2020, filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In the chargesheet, the NIA had alleged that NSCN (IM) was carrying out well-organised extortion racket in Manipur and Nagaland.

This has resulted in diversion of government funds that in pursuance of their conspiracy for terrorist acts, said the ED in a statement.

"The NSCN (IM), the banned terrorist group, had been intimidating and threatening Construction Companies, undertaking the road construction project in Manipur and collected huge sum as illegal 'tax' (extortion)," said the ED.

Investigation under PMLA, 2002, revealed that the district in-charge of four administrative districts of Manipur--- Tamenglong, Senapati, Ukhrul and Chandel -- were reporting to Rayilung Nsarangbe, who was the treasurer of "the Collective Leadership", said the ED.

The district representatives were submitting the extorted money along with the details of collection made by them from various economic activities to Rayilung, it said.

"It is also revealed that the huge amount of extortion like illegal "TAX", was being directly collected by Rayilung," said ED.

A major part of the extorted money was utilised as per the direction given by the collective leadership and a part was deposited in the bank accounts maintained by Rayilung, Ruth Chawang and Muivah, said the ED.

In order to conceal crime, the agency said, several mutual funds, insurance products were subscribed and purchased in the name Ruth Chawang alias Ruth Zeliang.

"Rayilung had also transferred huge amount of money to Apam Muivah from the accounts maintained by Chawang," said the ED.

After investigation, the ED attached Rs 6.88 crore assets under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, adding that further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor