Odisha: BJD candidate Rudra Pratap Maharathy leads by 14,212 votes in Pipili by-poll

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Rudra Pratap Maharathy is leading by a margin of 14,212 votes in the Pipili Assembly by-poll after the 13th round of counting, as per the Election Commission of India on Sunday.

Counting of votes for the by-poll, held in Pipili Assembly constituency in Odisha earlier this week, began on Sunday amid tight security arrangements.

Today morning, BJD candidate Rudra Maharathy led by 1406 votes in the first round of counting of votes, according to Election Commission. He was followed by BJP nominee Ashrit Pattanayak with 2649 votes and Congress candidate Bishwokeshan Harichandan Mohapatra got 766 votes.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy in October last year due to which the seat fell vacant.

BJD's Rudrapratap Maharathy, BJP's Ashrit Patnaik and Congress' Biswhwokeshan Harichandan Mohapatra are among the total of ten candidates that are in the fray.

Kanwar Vishal Singh, Superintendant of Police(SP), Puri said five platoons of forces along with an additional SP and two DSPs have been deployed in Pipili.

"We've deployed sufficient force in Pipili and Puri city. Only authorised persons are allowed in the strong room. We are doing intensive patrolling in sensitive areas of the constituency," the SP said.

He further added that if any kind of violations are found, immediate action will be taken and main gates have been guarded with barricades and with sufficient number of officers.

Pipili is being protected with security forces and intensive patrolling and deployment have been arranged in the vulnerable areas.

The by-poll was first scheduled to take place on April 17, but it had been countermanded following the death of the then Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj who succumbed to Covid-19, three days before polling. Voting was deferred again on May 13 and May 16.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor