Odisha CM distributes smart health cards in Puri

Odisha Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik on Thursday distributed smart health cards under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana for Puri district benefiting 3.65 lakh people.

The distribution has already been launched by the Chief Minister in Malkangiri, Sundargarh, Balangir and Gajapati districts.

Highlighting the various flagship programs undertaken for the development of Puri district, Chief Minister said that the development of Puri, the holy shrine of the Lord Jagannath is our sacred responsibility.

Commenting on the Drink from Tap program, the Chief Minister said that the people of Puri are now getting filter water directly from the tap. "Puri is the first city in the country to have such a facility and the people of Puri are getting the same benefits as the people of cities like London and New York," he said.

Highlighting the smart health card scheme, Chief Minister said that it would benefit three and a half crore people from 96 lakh households in the State, each family can avail treatment cost up to Rs 5 lakh per annum, women members of the family can avail this benefit up to Rs 10 lakh every year, adding that it would help the poor people, they will not any financial problems for medical treatment

Now people can get better treatment at 200 of the country's largest hospitals by holding a piece of the card without any hassle. "It simply came to our notice then."

Patnaik stated that every life is precious for us, be it is a farmer, daily wage labourer or a rickshaw puller - let everyone live with dignity. This is the only time of various welfare programs of the state government.

On the occasion, Chief Minister also inaugurated various development projects worth Rs 1,000 crore in the district.

( With inputs from ANI )

