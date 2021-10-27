Odisha forest dept rescues giant python from fields in Mayurbhanj, released later

Odisha Forest department rescued 10-15 feet long python from paddy fields near Khantapada village in Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday.

As per information shared by Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Dilip Kumar Barik, the python was later released into the wild.

"The python was later released into the nearby reserved forest. The python is 10-15 feet long," he toldon Tuesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

