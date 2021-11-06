Odisha govt revises monthly consolidated remuneration for contractual employees, outsourced personnel

Odisha Government has revised monthly consolidated remuneration for contractual employees including the outsourced personnel working in different departments of the state government. The state finance department issued an official notification in this regard on Saturday.

As per the notification,"the existing monthly remuneration of 8070 has been revised to 10100, Rs 8390 to Rs 10500, Rs8750 to Rs10900, Rs8880 to Rs11100, Rs 9000 to Rs11200, Rs 9250 to Rs11500, Rs 9500 to Rs 11900, Rs 10000 to Rs 12500 and monthly remuneration of Rs16880 has been revised to Rs 21100".

This revision will be effective from November 1, 2021, uniformly for existing outsourcing contracts as well as new contracts after November 1, 2021.

A day before Diwali, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a 25 per cent increase in the remuneration of employees engaged through outsourcing agencies and contractual basis in various departments of the state government.

As per the State government, about 33,000 people employed in various departments of the Odisha government will benefit from this. The state government will spend an additional Rs 100 crore annually for this.

Statutory payments such as EPF and ESI will be paid by the concerned agencies/firms and this will be ensured by the authorities of the concerned departments where they are working.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor