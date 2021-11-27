Odisha vigilance sleuths arrest ITDA engineer on corruption charges

Bhubaneswar, Nov 27 The Odisha vigilance department has arrested Santosh Kumar Das, assistant engineer in the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in Baripada in Mayurbhanj district, on corruption charges, officials said on Saturday.

The vigilance teams on Friday conducted raids on the properties of Das at 11 places and found disproportionate assets worth Rs 2.80 crore, which is 245 per cent more than his known sources of income.

The anti-corruption wing of the Odisha government said it has seized Rs 41.77 lakh in cash, which is the highest during any raid made by the organisation so far.

Apart from the cash, 659 grams of gold, three buildings, a flat, three plots, one four-wheeler and three two-wheelers were also unearthed during the search operation, the vigilance said.

A case has been registered against the engineer and he is being forwarded to the court of Special Judge Vigilance, Bhubaneswar for possession of disproportionate assets, it said.

