Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain receives grand welcome at Assam's Guwahati airport

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who won a bronze medal at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, received a grand welcome at Guwahati airport by the state government on Thursday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was present at the airport to receive her.

Taking to Twitter, he said that the boxer has ignited a billion dreams with her success in Olympics.

"With pride & glory, I welcomed our star Olympian medalist Lovlina Borgohain. She has ignited a billion dreams with her success in Olympics & set an example for budding sports talents in rural areas to aspire for achieving big at the world stage," Sarma tweeted.

Indian boxer Borgohain took the bronze medal after she lost the women's welterweight (64-69kg) semi-final bout to Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli in the Olympics. Busenaz Surmeneli defeated Borgohain by a unanimous decision of 5-0. All five judges gave decisions in the favour of Turkish boxer as she stamped her dominance.

Earlier on Monday, Lovlina after arriving in India from Tokyo had stated that her next aim is to bag gold at Paris 2024.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor