Olympic medalist Ravi Dahiya meets Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia

Olympic silver medalist in Wrestling Ravi Dahiya met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday.

During the meet, both ministers congratulated the wrestler for his accomplishment and for making the country proud.

On August 5, Ravi Dahiya secured a silver medal in 57 kg freestyle wrestling after losing to Russia's Zavur Uguev. He lost to the Russian by a margin of 4-7 in the finals.

( With inputs from ANI )

