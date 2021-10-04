Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar seeks bail in Chhatrasal Stadium murder case

Wrestler Sushil Kumar has moved a bail application in the Rohini Court in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal stadium.

Sushil Kumar was arrested by the Delhi Police on May 23 this year in the case. The bail plea is likely to be heard tomorrow.

In his bail plea, Sushil Kumar maintained that he has clean antecedents and has been never found violating the law of the land. Kumar also said that he is married, aged about 38 years, and has the responsibility of maintaining his entire family.

The bail plea filed through advocate Pradeep Rana and Associates said that Kumar is a wrestler of international repute having impeccable credentials and has received various laurels for representing India.

The plea said he has made the nation proud by winning medals at numerous international tournaments and championships and added that Kumar was silver medalist at London Olympics 2012, a bronze medal winner at Beijing Olympics 2008 and he is the first Indian to have won two Olympic medals in an individual sport.

Kumar said in the plea that he has brought glory to the nation through his performances in wrestling and the Government of India has recognized his unparalleled contribution to the sport of wrestling and awarded him Arjuna Award in 2005, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 2009 and Padma Shri in 2011.

The plea said that due to the exceptional achievements of the applicant/ accused in the sport of wrestling, he was given the responsibility to train the young wrestlers in order to enhance the level of sports in the country.

It said the efforts of the applicant/accused had started to bear fruits and India is on road to become a powerhouse in the sport of wrestling. Everyone witnessed the performance by the wrestling contingent at the Tokyo Olympics held earlier this year, it said.

Delhi Police had earlier submitted its first charge sheet in the Sagar Dhankar murder case before the Rohini Court. The charge sheet had mentioned the names of around 13 accused, including Sushil Kumar.

An incident of a brawl among wrestlers at Delhi's Chhatrasal stadium was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital. Sagar Dhankar, being one of them died during treatment.

Sushil Kumar, who was the prime suspect in the murder case, and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala were arrested by a team of Special Cell, Delhi Police on May 23 in the Mundka area of the national capital.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against Kumar and others in the case relating to the alleged killing of Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium on May 4.

According to Delhi Police, Kumar had been on the run trying to evade arrest and had crossed the borders of as many as seven states and union territories.

( With inputs from ANI )

