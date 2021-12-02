Omicron Case Found In India: Two cases of Omicron detected in Karnataka

Despite the efforts of the central government and the states to curb the new variant of the coronavirus, Omicron has arrived in India. In Karnataka, two patients from South Africa have been affected by a new variant of the corona. This has caused panic amongst people. Two male passengers, aged 66 and 46, have been infected with a new variant of the Corona.

Both of these patients did not have severe corona symptoms. Mild symptoms are seen in both omicron patients. No serious symptoms have been reported so far in all such cases in the country and around the world. The WHO said its evidence was being studied, said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary at the Union Ministry of Health. Genome sequencing has revealed that two patients in Karnataka have been exposed to a new omicron variant of the corona. There are 37 labs in the country. "There is no reason for people to be scared as Omicron patients have been found, but care must be taken," Agarwal said.

The patients who have been found with new variant have been kept under the care of doctors, said Agarwal. Omicron has been found in 29 countries so far.