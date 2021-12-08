Omicron scare: More people taking Covid vax in TN

Chennai, Dec 8 The Health department staff of Tamil Nadu including nurses and allied staff on Wednesday said that there was an increase in the number of Covid vaccinations in the state and attributed this to the Omicron scare.

The health officials said that before the Omicron scare emerged and when the state was in a normal situation, people were reluctant to take vaccines.

The department said that in a Primary Health Centre there were around 40 to 70 vaccines per day at an average, but after the Omicron scare it has increased to 120 to 140 per day at an average, which is almost three times.

Rajalakshmi Velayudhan, a nurse with a Primary health centre in Madurai while speaking to said, "People were lethargic after the second wave and were not too willing to go for vaccination. This had led to a drop in the vaccination rates in the rural areas of the state. However, now we find that the people are coming forward to vaccinate and in my area a lot of people have already enquired from me about the second dose as well as for booster dose. This is a welcome sign."

Soudamini Ramakrishnan, a health nurse at Pammal in Chengalpattu district while speaking to said, "After reports came out about the Omicron variant of Covid-19 being a fast spreader, people are willingly coming to the PHC's and enquiring about the jab as also whether the government would announce a booster dose for those who have taken the second dose. These are welcome signs and I can vouch that many of those who have come to the PHC had earlier turned their back for the second dose when we were pleading to them."

The health workers said that there was an increase in awareness as the television, radio, and print media are filled with stories on Omicron variant and people know that there is a need to get vaccinated.

Dr. Prabhdeep Kaur, Deputy Director, National Institute of Epidemiology while speaking to said, "It is very important that the second dose of the vaccine is taken even as studies are underway on the potential impact of Omicron variant. The available vaccines are the best bet to prevent any such attacks."

Dr. Rajani Varrier, Epidemiologist with a leading Medical College in Madurai told said, "The viruses causing respiratory diseases are subject to mutations and they change their character but the core structure remains the same. Hence, vaccinations are effective to prevent the Omicron attack or rather it can be milder in vaccinated people."

