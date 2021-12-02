Omicron variant: Karnataka asks officials to strict implement travel advisory

The Karnataka government on Wednesday asked the officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, District administration and authorities concerned at Airports, ports and land borders to ensure stringent implementation of travel advisory in the state in order to avoid the spread of new COVID-19 variant.

On November 28, Union Health Ministry on Sunday revised guidelines for international arrivals in India which will be effective from December 1.

The guidelines require passengers to submit the self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha Portal before the scheduled travel and to submit the last 14 days travel details.

The guidelines also mandated the uploading of negative RT-PCR test reports on the Air Suvidha portal before the journey. The test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey.

According to the Health Ministry, the 'countries at risk' include countries in Europe including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, Israel.

( With inputs from ANI )

