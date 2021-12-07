Omicron Variant: When will third wave hit India? here's what scientists of IIT Mumbai said

The number of Omicron cases in the country has reached 23. Last week, the first case of omicron was found in the country on Thursday. In the four days since then, the number has gone beyond 20. So far 10 people have been infected with the new variant in Maharashtra. Omicron is more contagious. It spreads very fast. Many are wondering whether Omicron will cause a third wave in the country. The third wave of Corona will reach its peak in February. At that time, one to one and a half lakh patients will be found in the country, scientists at IIT Mumbai have estimated. The omicron variant will cause a third wave of corona. A third wave is expected in February. Its intensity will be less than that of the second wave. According to IIT scientist Maninder Agarwal, the effects of Omicron variant will not be as severe as Delta.

A new variant of the Corona has been discovered in South Africa. We are keeping an eye on the number of patients found there. In South Africa, however, the number of hospital admissions has not increased. The new variant is more contagious. But the consequences are not serious. That's a lot less than Delta, "Agarwal said. If curfew is imposed at night, restrictions on crowds can reduce the spread of corona, he said.

So far, 23 omicron patients have been found in the country. Out of which 10 patients are from Maharashtra. In Rajasthan, 9 patients have been registered. Two cases have been reported in Karnataka and one each in Delhi and Gujarat. On December 2, the first corona patient was found in the country. The patient was found in Bangalore. On Sunday, 7 patients of Omicron were found in Pune district. 6 of them are from the same family.