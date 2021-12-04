'Omicron will kill everyone': Amid Omicron scare, Kanpur doc kills wife, son and daughter

A new variant of corona virus, Omicron, has entered India. Two person have tested for Omicron variant in Karnataka. A doctor from Kanpur was so stressed by Omicron that he killed his entire family. The more shocking thing is his suicide note. In which he wrote, 'Omicron will kill everyone'. The doctor struck his wife on the head with a hammer and then strangled neck of his son and daughter. The doctor informed his brother about this triple murder through WhatsApp. He later fled the scene. Police found a diary at the scene. In which he would have written, 'No more Covid. This Covid will kill everyone. I can't count dead bodies anymore.'

Doctors living in the Divinity apartment are working at Sushil Rama Hospital. The family consisted of wife Chandra Prabha (48), son Shikhar (18) and daughter Khushi. On Friday evening, doctor Sushil Kumar killed his wife, daughter and son. Doctor Sushil Kumar sent a message to his brother saying, "Inform the police, I am depressed." After reading this message, brother Sunil broke down the door of the flat and entered, but was shocked to see the scene in front of him.

The diary found in the room reads, 'Ab aur covid nahi', Yeh covid ab sabko mar dalega, ab aur laashe nahi ginani'. Due to our negligence, we have reached such a point in our career that it is impossible to get out of it. I have no future. I am ending my family with complete sanity, ending myself. No one else is responsible for this.

In the note of 10 pages that read, 'I am suffering from an incurable disease. The future looks bleak. Other than that I have no other choice. I can't leave my family in trouble. Freeing everyone. All the trouble is gone in an instant. I can't see anyone in pain after me. My soul will never forgive me. I have to take such a step because of an incurable eye disease. Teaching is my profession. What will I do if I don't have eyes left? ' People in Dr. Sushil's family said that he had been suffering from depression for the last few months. But the family did not say what kind of depression Dr. Sushil was suffering from or what was the reason for his depression.