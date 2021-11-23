One-day national literary meet for Kashmiri writers held in J-K

A one-day national literary meet for young Kashmiri writers and poets was organized at K L Saigal Hall in Jammu on Monday.

The literary meet was organised by Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi, in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL).

As per an official statement from the Department of information and public relations, Jammu and Kashmir, paper reading, short story and poetic sessions were held on varied subjects during the meet.

Additional Secretary JKAACL, Sanjeev Rana, presided over the function while renowned Kashmiri poet and author, Bashir Bhadarwahi, was the guest of honour on the occasion.

Convenor, Sahitya Akademi Advisory Board, G N Aatish, while highlighting the importance of conducting this mega literary event, said that the Akademi organized this event to project and propagate analytical thoughts of young Kashmiri budding poets and writers.

Aatish added that the JKAACL is playing a laudable role in promoting such events of great cultural and literary value under the supervision of its Secretary, Rahul Pandey and Additional Secretary, Sanjeev Rana.

He hoped that the Academy will continue its commitment and services towards the development of art and literature in Jammu and Kashmir.

Additional Secretary, JKAACL, said that the Academy will also nourish the local languages having rich treasure of cultural diversity of the UT.

Meanwhile, the short story session was presided over by Brij Nath Betab, an eminent poet, writer and translator.

Betab praised the efforts of the Sahitya Akademi and JKAACL for organizing such type of events for budding writers.

During the short story session, participants Rinku Koul, Dolly Tickoo and Vinod Kumar presented their creations while Kaiser Malik, Sahil Abbas and Firdous Ahmed Parray presented their papers during the paper reading session.

Other participating writers and poets included Payaray Hataish, Autar Hugami, Dr Javed Rahi and Santosh Shah Nada.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor