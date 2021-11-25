One held, 10-kg heroin seized by Delhi Police

Anti-Narcotics Cell of Dwarka recovered 10 kg of fine quality heroin worth Rs 106 crore in the international market, said the Delhi police on Thursday.

One person has been arrested in the case.

Further details are awaited.

