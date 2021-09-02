One held for rash, negligent driving at Goa's Morjim beach

The Pernem Police on Thursday arrested a person for alleged rash and negligent driving at Morjim beach in Goa.

The accused has been identified as Gourav Bishwad (25).

"An information was received that one tourist has been driving his rented car on Morjim beach and thereby causing risk to general public moving on the beach. The police reached the spot and arrested the accused," said Jivba Dalvi, Police Inspector, Pernem.

Police registered an offence under section 279, 336 IPC and also seized the vehicle and took it in custody.

Further investigation is in progress.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor