One more arrested in Jantar Mantar sloganeering case

The Delhi police on Wednesday arrested one more person in connection with inflammatory sloganeering near Jantar Mantar on August 8.

According to the police, the accused identified as Uttam Upadhyaya hails from Ghaziabad and runs a shop. He was present at Jantar Mantar on August 8, said the police.

Earlier on Saturday, Hindu Army chief Sushil Tiwari, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's capital city Lucknow, was also arrested in connection with the case.

Today's arrest took the total number of detentions in the case so far to eight.

This comes days after a Delhi Patiala House Court dismissed the bail plea of three accused in connection with sloganeering near Jantar Mantar.

On August 13, Metropolitan Magistrate Udbhav Kumar Jain had dismissed the bail plea of all the three accused Preet Singh, Deepak Singh and Vinod Sharma who had raised inflammatory slogans that created communal disharmony.

"Considering the fact that investigation of the present case is at a nascent stage, the nature of accusations levelled against the accused persons and also taking into account the overall facts and circumstances of the case, this court is not inclined to allow the present application at this stage. Accordingly, application stands dismissed," the Court had opined.

Delhi Police had opposed the plea saying that the release of the accused will be prejudicial in maintaining public tranquillity and will further create a serious law and order situation as there are chances that the accused will create communal disharmony.

( With inputs from ANI )

