One terrorist killed after encounter breaks out in J-K's Budgam

One unidentified terrorist was killed after an encounter broke out in the Mochwa area of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, informed the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday morning.

One AK 47 rifle and one pistol were recovered from the spot.

As of now, the security forces are present on the spot and further operations are underway.

"#Budgam Encounter Update: One unidentified #terrorist killed. One AK 47 rifle and one pistol recovered. #Search going on. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

On Friday evening, in a separate incident in the Union Territory, two people were injured in a blast that occurred in the Banihal area of Ramban district, according to Jammu and Kashmir police.

Further investigations by the police is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

