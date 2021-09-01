Online financial fraud: Kerala police starts call centre to lodge complaints

Kerala Police has set up a call centre to lodge complaints against online financial fraud.

State Police Chief Anil Kant inaugurated the call centre at the police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram here on Tuesday. ADGPs Manoj Abraham, S Sreejith, Vijay S Sakhare and other senior police officials were present on the occasion.

Victims of cyber fraud can lodge complaints by calling the toll free number 155260. The move comes amid a spate of scams targeting online financial transactions. Police said this will enable the victims of such scams to lodge complaints without delay. The 24-hour centralized call centre system operates under the Central Government's Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System.

Citizen can contact the call center as soon as they become aware of cyber financial fraud. Complaints received will be passed on to the bank authoritiesthrough the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, so that the transfer of money will be stopped. The complaints will then be handed over to the cyber police station and the case will be registered and legal action will be taken.

( With inputs from ANI )

