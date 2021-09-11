Opportunity to earn Rs 50,000 in next 7 days; check out details

If you want to earn a lot of money at home, you have a great opportunity. The Modi Government has started a special competition. In this you will be given a large amount as a reward. You do not have to go anywhere to participate in it, you can participate at home. You can participate in this competition until September 17, 2021.

The United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution sponsored by India, declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millet. More than 70 countries supported the proposal. Under this, the competition is being run under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. On this important occasion, the Government of India will issue an appropriate logo and slogan / tagline for the International Millet Year 2023. For this, the government has the opportunity to create an attractive and purposeful logo / tagline for the citizens. The government aims to raise awareness about the health benefits of millets in difficult conditions due to climate change and their suitability for cultivation.

This has been announced on the official Twitter handle of My Gov India. The winner of the competition will be awarded Rs 50,000.

The first place winner will be given an e-certificate of the competition along with Rs 50,000. There will be prizes and certificates for the first three contestants. Find out in this category:

1st Prize, 2nd Prize, 3rd Prize

Logo: RS.50,000, 25,000, 10,000

Slogan / Tagline: RS. 50,000, 25,000, 10,000

How do I register?

To participate in this competition you have to go to myGov.in portal. Go here and click on Login to Participate. Then add the registration details. After registration you have to submit your entry. You can click on https://www.mygov.in/task/logo-and-slogantagline-contest-international-year-millets-2023/ for more information.